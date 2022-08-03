Coffee County Historical Society

Coffee County Historical Society President Daniel Gregory and Vice President Larry McIntosh are pictured in the society’s museum located in the Coffee County Courthouse in Manchester. 

 Nathan Havenner

After a few years of reduced activity caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Coffee County Historical Society is gaining steam again, working to preserve the county’s history for future generations.

Located in the historic 1871 Coffee County Courthouse on the Manchester town square, the historical society was founded in 1969, and offers up a variety of resources relating to Coffee County history and genealogy.