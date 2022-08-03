After a few years of reduced activity caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Coffee County Historical Society is gaining steam again, working to preserve the county’s history for future generations.
Located in the historic 1871 Coffee County Courthouse on the Manchester town square, the historical society was founded in 1969, and offers up a variety of resources relating to Coffee County history and genealogy.
“Our main purpose is that we gather together people that are interested in the history of Manchester and Coffee County and also genealogy, which of course that has a tie to history,” CCHS Vice President Larry McIntosh said. “One of our main things is to be an organization of like-minded history folks.”
As a 501C3 nonprofit organization, the Coffee County Historical Society relies on volunteers to staff its museum and library. McIntosh said the historical society is in need of additional volunteers, which would allow it to open its facility for additional hours during the week.
Daniel Gregory, CCHS president, said there are people in Manchester and Coffee County that are not aware the society exists, but when they do stop by for a visit they are not disappointed.
“For Old Timers Day, we opened the museum to the public and a lot of people came in and said, ‘Wow, we didn’t even realize that you had a museum and they enjoyed going through it’,” Gregory said.
A museum located on the first floor of the courthouse displays artifacts documenting the history of Coffee County, which was founded in 1836.
Gregory points to a Civil War canteen currently on display in the museum.
“I am a Civil War buff, so that canteen is a favorite of mine,” he said.
The canteen was founded along a fence many years ago in the county and was donated to the museum several years ago.
Despite being open for more than 50 years, the historical society continues to receive artifact donations, and sometimes, even showing up with the mail.
Gregory points to a small stack of envelopes on a table in the CCHS library.
“It is amazing, these are these are things for the museum,” he said. “Some of those they just mail…they just stick it in an envelope and mail it and of course we appreciate that.”
A significant current project for the Coffee County Historical Society is the digitization of thousands of photo negatives once belonging to the late Hugh Doak.
“He was the longtime editor of the Manchester Times, and he was also a photographer,” McIntosh said. “So, he had thousands and thousands of negatives.”
The more than 20,000 negatives eventually came into the possession of the Coffee County Historical Society, and they are currently being scanned by a husband and wife volunteer team.
Gregory said he believes it is important to preserve local history because it is easier to put yourself in the shoes of those people who lived in a community before you.
“If I am learning about someone in Nebraska, maybe not so much, but if it is somebody that did something in Manchester even 100 years ago, at least I have that tie with them,” Gregory said. “It doesn’t even matter my genealogy, at the current moment I am in Manchester so I have a tie with that person.”
For more information about joining the Coffee County Historical Society, or volunteer opportunities, call 931-728-0145 or email cchs1969@att.net.