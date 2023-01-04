The Coffee County Historical Society will hold its general membership meeting Saturday, Jan. 14 at 1p.m. at meeting room of Coffee County Courthouse on the Manchester public square.
The speaker will be Dr. Michael (Mike) Bradley of Tullahoma. He will speak about his latest book, “The Last Words: The Farewell Addresses of Union and Confederate Commanders to Their Men at the End of the War Between the States.”
He will have available copies of his book to purchase in both paperback and hardback. Dr. Bradley has written thirty-one books, and we are fortunate to have him as our speaker.
Everyone is invited to attend. Annual regular membership in the Coffee County Historical Society is twenty-five dollars.
