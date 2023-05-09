courthouse

The courthouse is used for trials, and the downstairs houses the offices of the Coffee County Historical Society, including a library, a media room, a meeting room, and the Joanna Lewis Museum of Coffee County History. The building is listed on the National Park Service’s Register of Historic Places. It was built in 1872 after the previous courthouse had burned.

 –Staff photo by Elena Cawley

The Coffee County Historical Society will host its monthly membership meeting at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 13 at the historic Coffee County Courthouse, 101 W. Fort St, Manchester. Keith Wimberly, Old Stone Fort Archaeological Park manager, will be the featured speaker for the event.

Tags

More Stories

Manchester celebrates National Day of Prayer

Manchester celebrates National Day of Prayer

A group of about 100 people gathered in front of the historic Coffee County Courthouse on the Manchester town square for the community’s annual observance of the National Day of Prayer, Thursday, May 4.

Historical society to meet May 13

Historical society to meet May 13

The Coffee County Historical Society will host its monthly membership meeting at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 13 at the historic Coffee County Courthouse, 101 W. Fort St, Manchester. Keith Wimberly, Old Stone Fort Archaeological Park manager, will be the featured speaker for the event.

City approves three new patrol cars; four more next year

City approves three new patrol cars; four more next year

Manchester Police Department is set to see seven new vehicles join its fleet by the end of 2023-24 budget year. The Board of Mayor and Alderman approved a resolution at the May 2 meeting to purchase three new V-6 Dodge Durango patrol cars for $39,995.22 each. Four additional cars, up to $200…

Hitting the Road: Falls Mill & Museum

Hitting the Road: Falls Mill & Museum

The sound of a waterfall and the turning of the large overshot waterwheel are some of the first sounds visitors will here when they visit the historic Falls Mill & Museum located alongside Factory Creek in Belvidere, Tennessee.

County Trustee talks taxes with Rotary

County Trustee talks taxes with Rotary

Coffee County Trustee John Marchesoni shared fun facts about the collection and use of real and personal property taxes with members of the Manchester Rotary Club during its meeting Tuesday, April 25 at The Mercantile.

Recommended for you