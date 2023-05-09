The Coffee County Historical Society will host its monthly membership meeting at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 13 at the historic Coffee County Courthouse, 101 W. Fort St, Manchester. Keith Wimberly, Old Stone Fort Archaeological Park manager, will be the featured speaker for the event.
Historical society to meet May 13
A group of about 100 people gathered in front of the historic Coffee County Courthouse on the Manchester town square for the community’s annual observance of the National Day of Prayer, Thursday, May 4.
National Alliance on Mental Health volunteer Brenda Herschberger spoke about her experiences as a family member of someone living with mental illness, and the help that is now available through organizations like NAMI during the Manchester Area Chamber of Commerce Luncheon May 2.
Manchester Police Department is set to see seven new vehicles join its fleet by the end of 2023-24 budget year. The Board of Mayor and Alderman approved a resolution at the May 2 meeting to purchase three new V-6 Dodge Durango patrol cars for $39,995.22 each. Four additional cars, up to $200…
The William Lee Golden & The Goldens concert previously scheduled for the evening of Friday, May 26 at the Manchester Coffee County Conference Center has been rescheduled to Friday, Aug. 11.
The sound of a waterfall and the turning of the large overshot waterwheel are some of the first sounds visitors will here when they visit the historic Falls Mill & Museum located alongside Factory Creek in Belvidere, Tennessee.
Coffee County Trustee John Marchesoni shared fun facts about the collection and use of real and personal property taxes with members of the Manchester Rotary Club during its meeting Tuesday, April 25 at The Mercantile.
Coffee County District Attorney General Craig Northcott expressed in a letter obtained by the Manchester Times that he does not see evidence of criminal action in the dispute between a co-owner of property that houses a wedding venue building at the Manchester Coffee County Conference Center.
Coffee County Bank recently donated $275 that will be gifted to school bus drivers in a show of appreciation.
Alzheimer’s Tennessee will host its annual fundraiser Purple Olympics Saturday, May 6 at Tullahoma High School.
