Beechcraft

The first Beechcraft Staggerwing biplane, built in 1932, is currently on display at The Beechcraft Heritage Museum in Tullahoma.

 Nathan Havenner

While Beechcraft headquarters is in Wichita, Kansas, where the aviation manufacturer was founded in 1932, The Beechcraft Heritage Museum calls Tullahoma home.

Located just 15 miles from Manchester, the museum was founded as The Staggerwing Museum Foundation in 1973 to preserve the history of the beloved Beechcraft Staggerwing biplane, but has evolved throughout the years to tell the story of all Beechcraft aircraft.