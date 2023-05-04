Hitting the Road: Falls Mill & Museum

The sound of a waterfall and the turning of the large overshot waterwheel are some of the first sounds visitors will here when they visit the historic Falls Mill & Museum located alongside Factory Creek in Belvidere, Tennessee.
Built in 1873, the three-story brick structure has had several uses throughout its 150-year history, but since 1984 it has been home to The Museum of Power and Industry owned and operated by John and Janie Lovett.
“It started life as a thread factory, they processed cotton and wool and then the cotton gin was here and then wood working, grain milling and now the museum,” Janie Lovett said.
Once stepping inside, visitors will see the main line shaft spinning at about 100 revolutions per minute. Powered by the mill’s 32-ft. diameter overshot waterwheel, the main line shaft provides power to different pieces of antique equipment through a series of pulleys and flat belts.
The Lovett’s have assembled a collection of historic textile equipment, some of which is still used for school group and guided tours.
Since discontinuing their grain-milling business in 2017, the couple decided to focus more on the museum aspect of the mill with John Lovett completing restoration work on several pieces of antique machinery.
“We have been really fortunate that we have been able to find that because it is so rare,” John Lovett said. “That type of 19th century equipment is just about nonexistent. Most all of it has been scrapped.”
One fan favorite at the mill is a circa 1880s dog-powered butter churn that was built with a treadmill so a dog or goat could power the drum back and forth to make fresh butter.
The museum’s second floor houses its Country Store. Set up like a historic general store with a variety of souvenirs for sale, the Country Store has even more historic machinery on display, such as a collection of typewriters and antique music players. Don’t forget to drop a quarter into the 1929 Aeolian Player Piano and watch the keys go to work.
Don’t forget to check out the newly opened third floor, where visitors can see original “graffiti” dating from between about 1885 and the early 1900s left by mill workers and residents.
Once exiting the mill building, a short scenic pathway leads down past the waterfall, which provides an excellent view of the mill and its waterwheel. Surrounded by the lush green of trees, the view makes for an ideal photo opportunity and is the perfect spot to enjoy a picnic lunch.
For those seeking overnight accommodations, a reconstructed 1895 log cabin serves as a bed and breakfast and can sleep flour people. With a stone fireplace and a kitchen stocked with ham, eggs, fresh fruit and homemade breads and pastries, the cabin is perfect for couples looking for a romantic getaway or families looking to slow down for a weekend away.
“The bed and breakfast cabin here, we opened in 1989,” John Lovett said. “We have a lot of people that come back year after year and rebook it.”
While the mill building is open seasonally, the bed and breakfast is available to guests year-round.
The latest addition to the property is a recreation of a one-room schoolhouse.
“While we were building it we were looking for 19th century furnishings and we ended up keeping to an 1898 period as close as we could,” John Lovett said.
The schoolhouse was built from donated logs that previously made up a corn crib in Lincoln County and is completely furnished with everything from 20 antique desks to working kerosene lamps and even an old pot belly stove Lovett located in North Alabama. A 45-star American Flag and photograph of President William McKinley help set the schoolhouse back into the year 1898.
Lovett said he hopes to be able to utilize the schoolhouse for educational programming.
Falls Mill and Museum is open for visitors and tour groups 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday between April 1 and November. Admission costs $5 for adults, $4 for seniors and $3 for children.
After serving as the stewards of Falls Mill for nearly 40 years, John Lovett said he still enjoys seeing other people enjoying the beauty of the mill and learning about the historic machinery it houses.
“Probably the most rewarding thing has just been to meet so many people that have come here, so many school groups, so many kids and be able to talk to them,” he said. “I guess just the reward to me is to hear them say what a special place they think it is and that kind of keeps us going.”
For more information about Falls Mill & Museum, visit www.fallsmill.com or call 931-469-7161.