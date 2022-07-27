Jack on the Rocks

More than 150 years ago, distiller Jack Daniel set up shop in the small town of Lynchburg, Tennessee after finding what he believed to be the ideal spring water for making whiskey. Today, visitors to the Jack Daniel Distillery can choose from a variety of tour experiences offered by the distillery.

Just over a thirty minute drive from Manchester in Moore County, the second smallest county in the state, the Jack Daniel Distillery is located at 133 Lynchburg Highway in the small town of Lynchburg, Tennessee.