More than 150 years ago, distiller Jack Daniel set up shop in the small town of Lynchburg, Tennessee after finding what he believed to be the ideal spring water for making whiskey. Today, visitors to the Jack Daniel Distillery can choose from a variety of tour experiences offered by the distillery.
Just over a thirty minute drive from Manchester in Moore County, the second smallest county in the state, the Jack Daniel Distillery is located at 133 Lynchburg Highway in the small town of Lynchburg, Tennessee.
Visitors to the tree-filled campus will begin their experience at the visitor center, where they will be greeted by a 1940s era statue of the man himself, Jasper Newton Daniel.
Those looking to tour the distillery can choose from a variety of experiences for all ages, offered daily between 9 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.
For those looking to learn about the history of Jack Daniel’s, get a firsthand look at the distilling process and sample some of its core lineup of whiskeys, the Flight of Jack Tour is just the ticket.
“Basically what we do is take you through the whole distillery, cover the history, how we make our whiskey, and then we will wrap it up with a group tasting at the end,” Tour Guide Leslie Phelps said. “We get to see the real deal from the inside out.”
After passing by some of the company’s 92 barrel houses containing up to 200,000 gallons of whiskey each, the first stop on the tour is the Rickyard. This is where the company turns a steady supply of local sugar maple into the charcoal it uses to filter Jack Daniel’s Whiskey.
“We call it charcoal mellowing,” Phelps said. “There are a lot of similarities when it comes to a bourbon and a Tennessee whiskey, but this is one of the things that makes a huge difference in a Tennessee whiskey kind of standing out.”
The tour then takes visitors to perhaps the most important part of the Jack Daniel’s operation, its iconic Cave Spring.
“The reason that we are here and not making our whiskey any other place is the water,” Phelps said. “That is where it started, that is why we are here.”
The water from the spring passes through layer upon layer of Tennessee limestone, ensuring a pure spring water without any iron or other impurities. Water from the Cave Spring, which was purchased by Daniel for $2,148, remains a cool and consistent 56 degrees.
Guests can even get a sampling of the iconic water from fountains located in front of the spring, or pose for a photograph with a bronze statue of Daniel titled “Jack on the Rocks.”
The tour then makes a stop at Jack Daniel’s original office, located near the spring.
“Jack Daniel would only recognize a few things if he was to see all of this today; his little office and the cave spring right behind the office,” Phelps said.
The small office contains one of the most iconic artifacts in all of Jack Daniel’s lore, a simple antique safe that combined with Daniel’s temper, reportedly had deadly consequences.
“Supposedly one morning he was going to stop by the office before he left town and he swung in…he was just going to grab some things out of that old safe and he couldn’t get it to open up,” Phelps said. “So they say, Jack had a little bit of a temper and when he couldn’t get it to open after he spun it a few times he got so aggravated he kicked it.”
What Daniel’s didn’t know at the time was that he had broken the big toe on his left foot. Eventually an infection set in, leading to multiple amputations and eventually his death in 1911.
“People love to call that the “murder weapon” or the “hot temper safe,” but his hot temper is really where all of his issues started with his health,” Phelps said.
After learning about the history of the distillery and Jack Daniel, it is time for a look at the distilling process. Visitors will climb the stairs of the still house, where they will see the fermentation tanks and the copper stills used to make Jack Daniel’s Whiskey.
“It takes five gallons of sour mash to make one gallon of whiskey,” Phelps said.
In the charcoal mellowing area, tour goers will see the whiskey dripping down into the vats of charcoal and also smell the whiskey-scented air.
The last stop on the tour is the historic George Green Barrel House. Built in 1938 by Jack Daniel’s nephew, Lem Motlow, the barrel house is dedicated in honor of the descendants of Daniel’s mentor and first Master Distiller, Nathan “Nearest” Green.
Inside the barrel house, visitors can see how the whiskey barrels are stored, awaiting their day for bottling. It is also where the tour will be capped off with an educational sampling of six whiskeys in the Jack Daniel’s lineup.
Visitors to Lynchburg can also explore the historic town square, where they can purchase souvenirs, or make the short drive to Lynchburg City Cemetery to visit the final resting placed of America’s most renowned distiller.