The first thing visitors to the Lane Motor Museum in Nashville will see once they walk through the door is an outline of the iconic Le Mans racecourse on the lobby floor, but that is just the beginning of the museum made up of more than 540 of the rarest vehicles from around the globe.

The museum, which boasts the largest collection of European automobiles in the United States officially opened its doors in 2003 in the former Sunbeam bakery building located at 702 Murfreesboro Pike in Nashville.

Tags

More Stories

Library receives Dollar General Literacy Foundation grant

Library receives Dollar General Literacy Foundation grant

Coffee County Manchester Public Library has been awarded a $1,000 grant through the Dollar General Literacy Fund in support of summer literacy. This local grant is a part of the Foundation’s largest, one-day literacy donation of more than $13 million throughout the 47 states in which Dollar …

Hitting the Road: Lane Motor Museum

Hitting the Road: Lane Motor Museum

The first thing visitors to the Lane Motor Museum in Nashville will see once they walk through the door is an outline of the iconic Le Mans racecourse on the lobby floor, but that is just the beginning of the museum made up of more than 540 of the rarest vehicles from around the globe.

Local pastor pens book

Local pastor pens book

Local pastor Elton F. Chesser’s first ever book, “Taking the Kingdom” is scheduled for release July 28.

County dissolves 105 water and sewer committee

County dissolves 105 water and sewer committee

Coffee County Mayor Judd Matheny officially dissolved the joint county/city committee tasked with addressing a project to bring city water and sewer to the area around the 105 Exit along Highway 41.

Beekeeping a sweet endeavor

Beekeeping a sweet endeavor

While the term “livestock” might bring to mind images of cows, chickens or pigs, for these Coffee County beekeepers, that term represents something a whole lot smaller.

Recommended for you