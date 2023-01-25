Hitting the Road: RCA Studio B

With 45,000 recorded songs to its credit, including 1,000 certified hits, the historic RCA Studio B in Nashville is a must see for any music lover visiting Music City USA.

Opened in 1957 and located on Nashville’s iconic Music Row at 1611 Roy Acuff Place, RCA Studio B played host to some of the most iconic recording sessions in popular music history. Hits like “Oh Lonesome Me” Don Gibson, “Detroit City” by Bobby Bare and “I Will Always Love You” by Dolly Parton all came to live within the studio.

Oliver! enjoys successful opening night

The Millennium Repertory Company officially kicked off its 2023 season with the opening night of its production of Oliver! Friday, Jan. 20. Based on the 1838 Charles Dickens novel Oliver Twist, the two-act production weaves lively song and dance routines and colorful costumes into the world …

Seasonal ice-rink proposed for Manchester

A seasonal ice-skating rink might be coming to Manchester next holiday season, as Assistant Parks and Recreation Director Becki Johnson spoke with members of the Manchester Tourism and Community Development Commission about the idea during its special called meeting Wednesday, Jan. 18.

Old Navy opens Feb. 4

Old Navy will be opening on Saturday, 2/4 in Northgate Mall at 1600 N Jackson Street, Tullahoma, TN 37388.  

