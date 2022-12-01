Standing at the corner of West 7th and High Streets in downtown Columbia, Tennessee, The President James K. Polk Home and Museum serves as a memorial and museum to the nation’s 11th president.
Built in 1816 and owned by the president’s parents, Samuel and Jane Polk, the house served as a home to Polk between 1818 and 1824. He lived there in the period following his college years while he was establishing himself as a lawyer. Today, it is the only home associated with the former president that is still standing.
“The home stayed in Polk family hands, I think through the early 1860s, and then it was in other private hands,” Education and outreach coordinator Jaryn Abdallah said. “In the 1920s, the James. K. Polk Memorial Association was formed by a great niece of Sarah Polk.”
The two-story brick house President Polk once called home was purchased through a collaborative effort by the James K. Polk Memorial Association and the state of Tennessee. Later, a neighboring home once owned by two of the president’s sisters was also purchased.
Today, the museum complex includes the original Polk home, a museum space, rotating exhibit space and gift shop, all designed to tell the story of one of the United States lesser-known chief executives.
“James K. Polk, for being someone who a lot of people don’t have a good frame of reference for, it is surprising just how much he accomplished in just one term,” Abdallah said.
Born in Pineville, North Carolina in 1895, James K. Polk moved to Columbia, Tennessee with his family when he was 10 years old. At the age of 28, Polk was first elected to the Tennessee State Legislature. Two years later, he would win election the U.S. House of Representatives, serving between 1825 and 1829, and as Speaker of the House between 1835-1839. Polk would be elected governor of Tennessee in 1839 before his term as president in 1845-1849.
While Polk is the only president to date to actually fulfill all his campaign promises, including annexing Texas and establishing an independent treasury, his life and presidency are not as widely remembered as some of his fellow presidents.
“I think that being a president who holds the record for the shortest retirement, just three months…I think that really plays into the fact that he is not well remembered, because he didn’t have a chance to really guide how his legacy would be communicated,” Abdallah said.
Declining to campaign for a second-term, Polk retired from the presidency and public office March 4, 1849 at 53 years old. Polk and his wife Sarah decide to enjoy a tour of the United States before retiring to their Nashville home Polk Place.
“It is interesting because when you read his diary accounts and there is always kind of this specter of cholera hanging over this trip,” Abdallah said. “They cut some stops short, they cut some out altogether because of reports of cholera.”
Despite the precautions, Polk contracted the dreaded disease and died at his Polk Place home in Nashville June 15, 1849, about three months after leaving office.
While Polk Place was demolished in 1901, a large collections of its original furnishings are now displayed at the James K. Polk Home, including gilded mirrors, chandeliers and paintings.
Abdallah said two of her favorite artifacts on display at the house are a set of portraits of Polk, the first painted in 1846 and the second in 1849.
“There are a couple portraits in the house that are really interesting because they show you just how much James K. Polk aged during his one term in office,” she said.
Noted artifacts on display also include White House china from the Polk Administration, as well as a marble-top table featuring the presidential seas gifted to Polk by the consulate of Tunisia.
Over at the site’s museum, visitors can enjoy a timeline of Polk’s career as well as artifacts from his time in the White House.
Abdallah said The President James K. Polk Home and Museum makes a great stop for those visiting Columbia.
“I would say that first of all people do not understand the impact that James K. Polk had on American history, and I think that alone makes it worth a stop,” she said.
“I mean there is so much to talk about and that kind of all converges here in the story of James K. Polk’s life. The things that he accomplished as president. How does growing up in a small frontier town in Tennessee inform his view of the world, how does that inform his goals as president. I think there is a lot that people can learn here.”
