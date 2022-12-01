Standing at the corner of West 7th and High Streets in downtown Columbia, Tennessee, The President James K. Polk Home and Museum serves as a memorial and museum to the nation’s 11th president.

Built in 1816 and owned by the president’s parents, Samuel and Jane Polk, the house served as a home to Polk between 1818 and 1824. He lived there in the period following his college years while he was establishing himself as a lawyer. Today, it is the only home associated with the former president that is still standing.

