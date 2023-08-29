Josh Barnard photo.jpg

Coffee County Schools Agriculture Advisor Joshua Barnard Jr. is pictured in his classroom at Coffee County Central High School. The first-year teacher participated in the program he is now teaching during his time as a student at CCCHS.

 Nathan Havenner photo

Coffee County alumni returns as Agriculture Advisor

For Coffee County School’s newest Agriculture Advisor Joshua Barnard Jr., the transition from one time student and FFA member to instructor is something both unexpected and enjoyable.

