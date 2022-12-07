The Millennium Repertory Company’s Home School Theatre Enrichment Program will present "The Best Christmas Pageant Ever" Dec. 9-11 at the Manchester Arts Center, 128 E. Main St.
Grabbing possibly the most ambitious title imaginable, the play contrariwise tells the story of the "worst kids in the history of the world."
The six Herdman siblings who take over the annual Christmas pageant with outrageous shenanigans will make you laugh and bring a tear to your eye, as you watch them discover the true meaning of Christmas.
The HSTEP cast stars, Grace Herod, Lacy HIll, Karalee Lawrence, Charlotte Hubble, Tabitha Hansen, James Petty, Tate Hubble, Sawyer Luneack and Jonathon Gunter. The production is directed by Hope Petty
Manchester Parks and Recreation’s 2022 Trees of Christmas is officially open through Sunday Dec. 11 at the Ada Wright Center, 328 N. Woodland St. in Manchester. Hours are Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- Wednesday 9 a.m.-6 p.m. -- Saturday, 11 a.m.- 5 p.m. and Sunday, 1-5 p.m.
The Coffee County Budget and Finance Committee has approved a pay raise for 911 employees, a $1,000 county employee bonus as well as the hiring of a part-time Animal Control officer during its regular meeting Thursday, Dec. 1.
A longstanding Order of Agreement by the state that dates back to 2014 that limits additional sewer connections on lines that have been determined to have chronic overflows will be much more rigidly enforced according to a discussion held by city leaders during the November Planning Commissi…