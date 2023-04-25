Bluegrass artist Becky Buller was inducted into the Minnesota Music Hall of Fame on April 14.
Buller’s was raised in a small town with a small bakery in St. James, Minn., so the award was a true honor.
“Being a 2023 inductee into the Minnesota Music Hall Of Fame in New Ulm, Minn., is a very unexpected and undeserved privilege! I have been blessed with “a good measure, pressed down, shaken together and running over!” Buller said.
“It is a joy to musically represent our rich Minnesotan musical heritage everywhere I go. I am continually astounded by all the amazing places I’ve gotten to experience and the incredible people I’ve met, collaborated with, and call friends…all because of this little bitty fiddle and a pocket full of songs,” she said.
Music has shaped Buller’s entire life.
“It was through the music that God brought me my wonderful Tennessee family; I wouldn’t be who I am without Jeff, our daughter Romy, and all the Haleys and Georges,” she said.
Faith and music brought her parents together at Mankato State College. Music is still very important in that home.
“Anything and everything could trigger a song lyric in Mom’s mind and she’d sing it whole-heartedly,” she said.
“As a kid, I don’t remember wanting for anything. As an adult, I now have a slightly better understanding of how tight the household budget was.”
The Bullers were self-employed dry cleaners during my growing up years. But there was always money for music lessons, both piano and violin; for Symphony chocolate bars to bribe Buller to be in youth orchestra; for fuel to travel to and from Mankato twice a week, more if there were performances; there were bluegrass festivals, contests, concerts and made it possible to attend East Tennessee State University to study bluegrass music.
“I am so grateful to them for making it possible for me to follow my passion, even when it was incredibly uncomfortable to do so and probably terrifying. I love them both so much,” she said.
“I have so many folks to thank, including my teachers and mentors, and band members, past and present. I’ll be doing this via a video over on my social media accounts.
“This honor comes with great responsibility; I will do my best to make y’all proud and let The Light shine through me, she said.
