Hillsboro native Amy Willis Prince has accepted a position as the County Director and Agriculture Agent for Coffee County Extension.
Between growing up on a farm dating to the time of the Civil War and having a mother who is a teacher, it’s surprise that Prince’s career would involve Ag education.
“The education is just a part of who I am,” Prince said. “I’ve worked with the youth in 4-H, now I’m switching my focus to adults.”
Prince, a graduate of Coffee County Central High School, has agriculture in her blood. She was actively involved in 4-H each year beginning in the fourth grade.
Upon graduating high school she attended the University of Tennessee at Knoxville majoring in agricultural economics, following up with grad studies in the field.
In 2006, Prince went to work as the Rutherford County Extension 4-H Agent.
However, Prince said it is just time to come home to Coffee County.
“I just want to come back home and serve my home community,” Prince said.
As director, Prince will work with large producers, row crops and beef cattle farms, all the way to homeowners with green thumbs. And some with less than green thumbs.
“We have a growing Master Gardener Group,” she said. “I’d like to see that grow more. With more people moving into the county, we’re going to less agriculture and more consumer horticulture.”
“Everybody can grow something. We’re working more with the general public. If they’re going to get any agricultural-related information, it should come from a trusted source,” Prince added.
Prince said she wants UT Ag Extension to be the trusted source for quality information.
“You can Google anything, but to get good, quality information, you come to UT Ag Extension,” she said.
Prince will resume submitting a column for the Manchester Times that her predecessor Stephen Harris wrote.
John has been with the Manchester Times since May 2011. John has won Tennessee Press Association awards for Best News Photo and placed in numerous other categories. John is a 1994 graduate of Tullahoma High School, a graduate of Motlow State Community College and earned a Bachelor of Arts in English from Middle Tennessee State University. He lives in Tullahoma, enjoys painting, dancing and exploring the outdoors.
During the Feb. 15 Coffee County Industrial Board Meeting, Director Stephen Crook succinctly briefed the group on Governor Bill Lee’s upcoming preliminary budget includes the purchase of the Coffee County Megasite.
Manchester Rotary Club is moving out into the community with a new event series designed to celebrate community and make a difference. The club will host its first “Even Better” event from 5-7 p.m. Feb. 23 at Common John Brewing Co. located at 210 Woodbury Highway in Manchester.