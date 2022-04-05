Manchester is full of many beautiful things, however, one of the most appealing, not just to the eye but to the heart, is the Storehouse Food Pantry. The Storehouse Food Pantry is a faith based, non-profit charity organization that does their part to solve hunger issues in Coffee County and many other surrounding counties, including; Bedford, Cannon, Franklin, Grundy and Warren.
President Staria Davison said that God gave her the pantry in a vision she had on June 19 of 2018. “He showed me a warehouse with canned foods and no price tags,” Davison said. “He told me to feed His children.” Davison also mentioned that before the vision, God told her to ‘Clean out the storehouse and get ready for bigger and better blessings.’ “Several weeks, possibly a month later, He woke me up after I asked what I was supposed to call the pantry, and simply said ‘Malachi 3:10.’” With these words from God, Davison knew what to name the pantry, and thus the Storehouse Food Pantry was born.
The organization president did exactly what was envisioned. In the year of 2021, the pantry met incredible numbers in terms of families served and growth within the organization. Over 174,000 pounds of food were donated to 7330 families, totaling over 19,000 people. Over 5600 volunteer hours were achieved. The warehouse also saw heating and air installed, two three-door freezers donated, a walk in cooler, and the donation of a 26 foot box truck for picking up food donations.
While these blessings were much appreciated and much needed, Davison and Campbell want to stress the work is just beginning. Continued community support from businesses and steady volunteers are paramount to their success, but their faith never waivers, as they always believe God will provide.
For the month of March alone, the pantry has donated to 1004 families. This number equates to 2906 people.
Laurie Campbell, the vice president of the Storehouse Food Pantry, and her daughter, Emily Campbell, the administrative assistant, have seen firsthand the growing need for help within the community. The pantry has seen the number of people affected by hunger increase every week since the Covid pandemic, due to grocery shortages and financial difficulties. The Storehouse Food Pantry was also affected due to these shortages, as they have been, at times, affected by the amount of food that they receive in donations. The pantry has been pleased, however, as the organization thanks God for continuing to provide and allowing them to fill every donation box for those in need.
(Laurie) Campbell said that she has been working for the food pantry since retiring from the Coffee County School system in 2018. “God had a plan for me to join with Staria,” Campbell stated. “We have faithful volunteers that come every week to make this possible. Our donations from organizations have been steady coming in, even though the stores have been experiencing shortages. God is faithful and our shelves stay full.”
As the pantry is a 501(c)(3) organization, it operates solely on donations. Each week, the volunteers help to fill donation boxes with a variety of food and goods for families. The only question asked to each visitor is how many people are in their household. The boxes are loaded with a variety of things, such as pasta, canned goods, sauces, peanut butter, toiletries, soaps, detergents and if needed, diapers and formula.
The volunteers that offer their time are one of many things that the Storehouse Food Pantry needs in donation. The pantry is always accepting of donations and encourages the community to help fight hunger as a labor of love. Food, money and time, if affordable, is always appreciated by the community-loving staff at the pantry. Currently, as well, the pantry administrative staff mentions their immense need of a grant writer, and pleads that any help to link the pantry with a grant writer would be vastly appreciated by the staff.
The warehouse operates like a typical business with utility bills, insurance and a mortgage. Even the little things help keep this organization functional, and help keep families from going hungry.
The Storehouse Food Pantry is located on 607 Hickerson St. in Manchester. The warehouse is operated Mon-Wed from 10am to 1pm and on Thursdays from 10am to 12pm. Thursday is pickup day, as cars begin lining up early to receive the Storehouse offerings. For any more information, including inquiries about donations and volunteering, the pantry invites anyone to call at (931) 235-1746. The community is also encouraged not just to donate and help, but to come see the true difference that they are striving to make in the community.