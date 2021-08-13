A man faces drug trafficking charges after he was busted with 468 grams of marijuana and thousands of dollars cash in his possession.
The suspect, Carl Chaney, has been charged with manufacture, sale and delivery of a schedule six substance, to wit, marijuana. His car, cellphone and the $6,204 in cash found inside his vehicle are also being seized under suspicion they were used for drug trafficking.
Chaney was approached by officers as he was waiting to get food at Buffalo Wild Wings. A witness had reported smelling marijuana coming from his car and when police arrived, they agreed.
“I noticed the strong odor that is commonly associated with marijuana, coming from the inside of Mr. Chaney’s vehicle,” the Tullahoma policewoman said in her report. Police then conducted a search of the vehicle and found a backpack in the passenger seat containing the marijuana. They then found the cash stuffed into the center console followed by the discovery of 202 zipper baggies with THC candy-themed décor.
Based on the evidence, police believe Chaney planned to traffic the marijuana, thus bringing the charges and seizure of his property. He was taken into custody at the scene.