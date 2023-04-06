hazardous-waste-types.png

The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation sponsored Coffee County hazardous waste collection day will be from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. on April 15 at the Rural Solid Waste building, 2180 Murfreesboro Highway.

Hazardous waste can include any corrosive, toxic or reactive materials that are not allowed to be added to the regular trash collection or introduced into the sanitary sewer.

