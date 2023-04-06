The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation sponsored Coffee County hazardous waste collection day will be from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. on April 15 at the Rural Solid Waste building, 2180 Murfreesboro Highway.
Hazardous waste can include any corrosive, toxic or reactive materials that are not allowed to be added to the regular trash collection or introduced into the sanitary sewer.
Items can include household cleaners, paint thinners and strippers, pool chemicals, compressed gasses, lead and even items that contain mercury.
Lawn and automotive chemicals can include herbicides, coolants, fuel injector cleaners and air conditioning refrigerants.
Items not accepted will include medical or infectious waste (except needles and sharps in a puncture-proof container), explosives, ammunition, radioactive waste (no smoke detectors).
Residential waste is accepted free. Farm, business, school or church waste will be accepted by appointment only.
Call 615-643-3170 for a price quote and to schedule an appointment.
Oil based paint and electronics are accepted each Thursday at Rural Solid Waste from 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Tullahoma Residents should contact Tullahoma Public Works for accepted items at 454-1768.
The Manchester V.F.W. Post 10904 welcomed Vietnam era veterans Thursday, March 30 for something they may not have received when they first returned to the United States from serving overseas – a thank you and a welcome home.
During a brief Budget and Finance Committee Meeting on March 30, Accounts and Budgets Director Marianna Edinger told the members that over the coming weeks of budget meetings, the group and the mayor will address a “Christmas wish list” of an additional $3 million dollars.
Hand-dipped ice cream has officially returned to the Manchester town square with the new Mercantile Café Ice Cream Shop, located at 109 W. High St, which officially opened for business Saturday, April 1.
With a combination of peanuts, caramel and marshmallow nougat all covered with milk chocolate, it is no wonder Tennessee’s own Goo Goo Cluster is as popular now as when it was first invented in downtown Nashville in 1912.
A motion hearing will be 9 a.m. April 11 at Coffee County Circuit Court concerning a property dispute by co-landowner Wayne Lance and the Coffee County Manchester Conference Center. Motions will be heard including a motion for summary judgement to dismiss.