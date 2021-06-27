Fire Dept (3).JPG

 By Casey Watts, Editor

The county Health, Welfare and Recreation approved a motion to as the rural fire departments to install smoke alarms in 24 homes per year per station.  

Commissioner Jimmy Hollandsworth said that the smoke detector installs were a great way for the community volunteer fire departments to be more visible in the community while also improving fire safety. The increased visibility would also improve the fundraising efforts of the departments that rely on donations.

“If we’re overseeing rural fire, I think we should have them come in every month and say how are your detectors going?” he said.

The request is more of a recordkeeping measure than a connection to funding.

Hollandsworth said that that fire chiefs were open to the idea.

“I think this will be a great community thing for their community fire department to be installing in their communities,” he said.

 

     

 

