Members of Health, Welfare and Recreation Committee went before Budget and Finance to ask for budget requests to fund a new director’s salary increase and for a seed funds for a new shelter building.
“This is an emergency, we have a department with no staff.” said Chair of HWR Ashley Kraft “My requests are not out of the blue. My request for hiring a qualified animal control director…is because on June 14 the mayor laid off both animal control employees.”
The job description for the position is posted and the deadline to apply is Aug. 20. HWR will discuss candidates at the next meeting Aug. 24.
“Getting rid of animal control is a horrible idea. We’ve had 800 dogs come through last year,” Kraft said. “That’s a huge problem. The need is definitely there.”
“We desperately need an animal shelter building…it’s falling apart. The city owns it, so maintenance could be money thrown away,” Kraft also said.
Budget and Finance Chairman Bobby Bryan said that Mayor Gary Cordell authorized Commissioner Margret Cunningham the night before this meeting to pursue discussions with the “appropriate parties” to use county owned property for animal control.
“That process will work itself out,” Bryan told Kraft. “We will try to share with you what comes about as soon as we’re aware of what might be decided.”
Kraft noted that Cordell had relinquished his oversite of animal control with resolution 9541 the mayor is no longer over animal control.
Bryan also expressed concerns about the hiring process.
“I feel that the mayor and HR and the HWR committee should be part of the hiring process,” Bryan said.
Kraft replied that mayor has no interest in hiring a new position and “has removed himself from (HWR) meetings.”
Commissioner and HWR committee member Jeff Keele confirmed, “This is not a power grab. He came to us with that resolution…and basically handed that authority to us.”
Bryan also asked what the scope of this would be.
“The purpose of this (should be) animal control not animal rescue,” he said. “I we are careful not to get the scope expanded beyond what our taxpayers are willing to put into animal control.”
“We are partnered with enough rescues that that is not a problem right now,” Kraft said.
Commissioner Lynn Sebourn questioned the hiring and firing process and possible legal liability about the hiring.
“If the mayor doesn’t have the authority to hire anyone, then how does he have the authority to lay anyone off?” Sebourn asked. “I’m not questioning his decision to do that, I’m sure he had good reason. I’m not privy to it.”
He wanted to confirm that HWR’s authority to hire and fire was legally sound, noting the distinction between the office of mayor and Cordell’s personal decision to stay out of the process.