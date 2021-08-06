Chair of Coffee County Health, Welfare and Recreation Ashley Kraft share at the July 27 meeting an update on the status of county animal control.
She noted that all the requests have been submitted to various other committees and county department.
“I followed up regarding the job posting (for a new Animal Control Director) this week because I had not heard anything,” Kraft said.
Kraft said that the county human resources department had not posted the job description yet because a salary was not submitted with the request.
“(The director) told me that HWR needs to write the job description. I’m confused on that as well, because she’s HR,” Kraft said.
“In my opinion, I feel that HR should tweak and revise (the job description that the mayor’s office has),” Kraft said.
The committee voted to hold a special call meeting with HR Director Heather Shelton. That meeting was later scheduled for 4:30 p.m., Aug. 2.
The communication between Budget and Finance and HWR at some point has broken down, in that several commissioners have not received the budget request that HWR has requested concerning a seed fund for a new shelter building and for the new director position’s salary.
Notably, Kraft shared a message from Manchester Mayor Marilyn Howard that suggested Coffee County budget money for animal control.
The message also asked when the county will hire someone to feed and clean up after the animals.
The committee reported that recently all five dogs were pulled from the county shelter by RARE Rescue.