Manchester Police officer Jonathon Brandon patrolling late Dec. 27 came across a suspicious vehicle behind Food Lion at about 10 p.m.
According to the police report, multiple units responded and found a male and female dumping household trash on the grocery’s dumpster.
Officers had the pair remove their trash from the dumpster and return it to the vehicle. The male passenger, William Nutt had an outstanding warrant against him for violation of community corrections.
The female subject’s driver’s license came back suspended but had no outstanding warrants.
Nutt was transported to Coffee County Jail. The vehicle was secured and left behind the store. The female walked to a friend’s home nearby.