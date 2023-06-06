For the safety and health of staff and patrons, Lannom Library is closed effective immediately, until 8 a.m. June 8, due to a severe illness currently plaguing Tullahoma.
According to a letter addressed to the Library Board and the County Mayor, the library will begin curbside procedures immediately. There will be a maximum of two people in the building to ensure patrons still have access to books and internet in the parking lot.
The illness is said to be a stomach virus that has been lingering fora week.
“I have had 5 employees out over the last two weeks and two of those were hospitalized. I have spoken with a few doctors here in Tullahoma who say they have seen a lot of cases this week and it is ‘spreading like wildfire,’” writes Courtney Mercurio, Lannom Library Director.
The Summer Reading Kickoff party was rescheduled to June 8.
