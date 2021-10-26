Coffee County Industrial Board named Industrial Board executive assistant and bookkeeper Anne Hosea as its interim executive director while members conduct an ongoing search for a new head of the department following the retirement of Kimber Sharp who had held the position.
Hosea’s appointment was approved by the board, while also approving a consulting contract with Sharp for services on a case-by-case basis.
“We really appreciate Anne how busy you are,” Young said.
Acting Chairman of the Industrial Board David Young said that the position is posted and applications are coming in. He said that the board is working with CTAS to fill the position.
“Everything is moving right along with that,” he said.
Rogers Group eyes property purchase
Young reported to the board that Rogers Group has approached the board to discuss purchase of property owned by Southern Waste that the company intends to use as a destination for a new central location for its asphalt plant. The industrial board has to give its blessing on land sales located in the industrial parks. The property is located on Volunteer Court.
The Park Development subcommittee gave recommendation for the sale as did the full Industrial Board.
New Coffee Shop on Square
Manchester Chamber Director Katy Riddle told the board that Manchester will soon see a new coffee shop in the old Jehovah Java building that will be opened by an entrepreneur from Portland, Ore., Brianne Melcher.
“We’re seeing growth from all over,” she said.
Riddle said also that the chamber is partnering with United Way of Rutherford County to provide child care in the area.