Coffee County Industrial Board discussed that Joe Franks has announced his intent to resign from the board as of the end of the year, resulting in a second vacant seat on the board.
“We are working with Mayor (Gary) Cordell to help him identify some candidates that would be willing (to accept an appointment),” said Acting Chairman David Young during an Industrial Board meeting.
The two vacancies are from the rural county.
Industrial Board positions are for six years and are elected by the County Commission and nominated by the mayor.
At the last Full Commission meeting an appointment for the Industrial Board was postponed, but two applications were distributed to commissioners, Clyde Matthew, of Hillsboro, and LeBron Haggard, of the Forest Mills community.
Currently, the county is also looking to hire an Industrial Board executive director to replace former director Kimber Sharp. Currently Anne Hosea is serving in the interim.
Interviews for the position will be open to the public and held in the smaller conference rooms at the Coffee County Administrative Plaza.
Young noted that a hiring committee will conduct the interviews but invited the full board and the public to attend.
A public announcement will be published in the Manchester Times.