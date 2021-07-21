Coffee County Consolidated Communications Committee named the interim director Scott LeDuc as the fulltime Coffee County 911 Communications Center Director during the July meeting Wednesday night.
The board's steering committee interviewed the top two finalists of applicants and recommended LeDuc. A group of department heads winnowed the number from four. All together eight applications were received and four were culled due to a lack of experience, according to Committee Member, Chief Jason Williams.
Manchester Assistant Chief Adam Floied, Tullahoma FD Kenneth P. Pearson, EMA Director Allen Lendley, 911 Director Phillip Noel and Coffee County EMS Director Michael Bonner interviewed the four.
The motion passed with Missy Deford voting no and Chris Elam absent. The remaining members voted for the hire.