The Manchester Planning Commission approved the preliminary plat at the Jan. 19 meeting for a 157 unit development on 15 acres located at 402 interstate Drive, owned by Donald Parker.
The approval came with three punch list items that include the completion of a traffic impact study,
Surveyor Nicholas Northcutt, representing Parker, told the commission that the traffic study is being performed but will take five to six weeks.
A single ingress and egress to the development concerned Manchester Fire, according to Director of Codes Brittany Fiske. That concern and the impact the development will have on nearby Unity Hospital will be addressed in the study. An additional drives might be required.
Fiske added in that punch list item the city’s request to consider a right-of-way extension on the northern boundary line if needed. The northern edge of the property is just over 350 feet from County road, Sissom Lane. That access to the property would require a right-of-way from Gary Kiviniemi’s L-shaped acreage that boarders the Parker development.
The remaining item involves the location of a mailbox kiosk. The planners reported that the Post Office would further advise the preferred location for the kiosk.
A revision to the plans to relocate common area detention ponds onto adjacent tracks were made to remove a punch list requirement for a homeowners association.
Two similar water and sewer system reports were submitted, knocking out two other punch list items.
The owners plan also to rename Substation Lane to Phillips Drive in reference to the location being formerly Phillip’s Driving Range.
The approval came with member Mark Messick abstaining. All other members voted yes.
John has been with the Manchester Times since May 2011. John has won Tennessee Press Association awards for Best News Photo and placed in numerous other categories. John is a 1994 graduate of Tullahoma High School, a graduate of Motlow State Community College and earned a Bachelor of Arts in English from Middle Tennessee State University. He lives in Tullahoma, enjoys painting, dancing and exploring the outdoors.
Local singer/songwriter Macy Tabor's newest release "Trying To Be Me" has taken the top spot and has gone to number one on the Chart Toppers We Do Hits chart for the week of Jan. 12 for Country Indy Mix.
The site plan presented for approval at the Manchester Planning Commission Jan. 19 meeting for a development at 738 Hillsboro Blvd, the former location of Dotson’s produce stand shows that the owners Mitch Umbarger will raze the structure and build a new structure in its place.
After eight years as a member of the entity that oversees the Wayside Acres sewer system, former county commissioner Margaret Cunningham handed over the reins as chair of the Water and Wastewater Authority at its Jan. 18 meeting.
The Millennium Repertory Company officially kicked off its 2023 season with the opening night of its production of Oliver! Friday, Jan. 20. Based on the 1838 Charles Dickens novel Oliver Twist, the two-act production weaves lively song and dance routines and colorful costumes into the world …
A seasonal ice-skating rink might be coming to Manchester next holiday season, as Assistant Parks and Recreation Director Becki Johnson spoke with members of the Manchester Tourism and Community Development Commission about the idea during its special called meeting Wednesday, Jan. 18.