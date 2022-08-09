The Manchester Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted to rename Interstate Drive to Lonnie J Norman Boulevard at the August meeting.
Brought to the board by Alderman Ryan French, the alderman said that the late mayor was a champion of the widening project on that road.
“As a community, I think we need to do a better job of cementing the legacies and what they do for the community,” French said.
Mayor Marilyn Howard said
“I asked him, ‘Lonnie, why do want to run again?’’ I could tell that he was really tired.”
She said that Norman replied that he wanted to see the Interstate Drive project completed.
“It had hit a real snag and doubled in money,” Howard said, thanking French for bring up the matter.
French said that it was a long project, and the board worked hard to budget the funds for the project, while former Codes Director Jamie Sain had to walk it through various stages.
“I think that it will be cool, 100 years from now there will be a Lonnie J. Norman Boulevard. People will ask who he is and we’ll have the opportunity to tell them.”
The motion passed unanimously.
John has been with the Manchester Times since May 2011. John has won Tennessee Press Association awards for Best News Photo and placed in numerous other categories. John is a 1994 graduate of Tullahoma High School, a graduate of Motlow State Community College and earned a Bachelor of Arts in English from Middle Tennessee State University. He lives in Tullahoma, enjoys painting, dancing and exploring the outdoors.