The Coffee County Industrial Board has set in motion the use of about $1.2 million in special industrial taxes for much-needed repairs at the Coffee County Interstate Park. 

The 120 account is a special tax that is paid by the occupants of the Interstate Park.  The occupants agreed to this arrangement when it was put in place.  The funds go into the 120 account, and can only be used for projects in the park that will benefit the businesses located there. Ultimately the commission approves or denies all funds spent from the 120 account.

John has been with the Manchester Times since May 2011. John has won Tennessee Press Association awards for Best News Photo and placed in numerous other categories. John is a 1994 graduate of Tullahoma High School, a graduate of Motlow State Community College and earned a Bachelor of Arts in English from Middle Tennessee State University. He lives in Tullahoma, enjoys painting, dancing and exploring the outdoors.

