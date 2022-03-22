Several shops in the Woodland Plaza were destroyed by an early fire Monday, March 21.
According to Manchester Fire Chief George Chambers, the fire stared in southern end of the building. Fire personnel responded to a fire alarm at 6:15 a.m. to find heavy smoke coming from the building.
Cause of the fire is unknown at this time, Chambers said. Coffee County Fire Investigation Team along with TBI investigators and others will begin the investigative process on March 22.
Chambers said that firefighters began fighting fire on the backside of the buildings along the alleyway.
“The fire got into the roof structure and destroyed these four businesses,” Chambers said. “The guys did a helluva job they stopped it from getting to Top Rehab. That end down there has a little bit of smoke damage but no fire damage.”
Tullahoma Fire, Coffee County EMA and EMS, along with Manchester Police provided support.
“We had a really good team effort with all the folks who usually help us,” Chambers said.
Chambers said that in the morning the city fire investigator along with county, ATF and TBI investigators will start the investigation process to determine the source.
Chambers added that there were no injuries and that the building was not occupied at the time of the fire.
"As the incident commander was conducting his 360 view of the area he noticed high heat in one of the other business located in the area. Crews began attacking the fire in the new location while at the same time attacking a fire on the back side of the facility between," Chambers said in a press release.
"To combat the fire as fire conditions changed. Tullahoma Fire Rescue responded to the scene with their Air Trailer and provided on scene air resupply for crews on scene. During the operation Manchester PD along with personnel from City Hall were on scene assisting firefighters with bottle changes and rehab operations. Coffee County EMS along with Coffee County EMA was on scene assisting crews also," He writes.
Over 30 firefighters responded to the scene .
It was again a total team effort from all agencies who responded and assisted our firefighters combat this fire. A big thank you goes out to Manchester PD officers who assisted fire crews throughout the operation, along with our HR Director and Finance Director.