Bells will ring, angels will get their wings! Kick off the holiday season with a live 1940s radio broadcast of the Christmas classic ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’, beginning Friday. A talented cast of voice actors (doubling as sound effects artists) brings George, Mary, Clarence, and the entire town of Bedford Falls to the stage at the Manchester Arts Center.
This Millennium Rep production is directed by Landon Spangler and features Charlie Winton, Karen Wainright, Michael T. Hansen, James Rogers, Kara Beth Patton, Zoe Zielinski, Ethan Cusick, and Tabby Hansen.
‘It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play’ runs Dec. 3 - 12, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. Tickets are $15 for adults, $13 for seniors and military, and $10 for students, and are available at millenniumrep.org or by calling 931.570.4489. The 2022 Millennium season is sponsored by Capstar Bank.
The MAC is located just off the Manchester square at 128 E. Main St.