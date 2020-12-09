Jehovah Java relocates

After two years on the square Jehovah Java has relocated to 1920 McArthur Street. The coffee shop is run by Be the Bush recovery ministries and the shop funds the ministries efforts, according to Kaleb Mccall the founder and executive director.
“Be the Bush is a yearlong recovery program to help those recovering from addiction,” Mccall said. “The program is free and the coffee shop provides work for the students and funding for the program. The students have a staff member that works and lives with them so that they can be in a controlled environment.”
Mccall also shed some light on how the shop got started. “The shop is the resource and the answer. A friend and I were coming up with some ideas for work therapy and Jehovah Java was what we came up with. I had a family friend who had a shop on the square that wasn’t being used so we were fortunate enough to move in. We relocated to the location today because Canvas Community Church gave us the space rent free. Through another work program Be the Bush has the Bush Boyz remodeling we renovated the whole space with funding through the Seth Fund.”
Jehovah Java is open Monday through Friday 7 a.m. – 4 p.m., Saturday 8 a.m.-2 p.m., and Sunday at 8 a.m.-10:30 a.m.