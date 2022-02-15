Director Michael Feifer ventured out to Spring Hill, Tenn. to direct a new film, soon to come to theaters, Desperate Riders.
The film is to be studded with stars such as Trace Adkins, Drew Waters, Victoria Pratt and Manchester’s own Jimmy Hollandsworth.
The County Commissioner and firefighter had the part fall into his lap. A former Spring Hill mayor and friend of Hollandsworth told him about the movie and invited him to come watch as it was in production.
Hollandsworth graciously offered to help as he could, and received a call to come to set when the movie made a move to McMinnville.
Upon the call, Hollandsworth was instructed to be in McMinnville at 6 a.m. to start shooting as an extra. The role originally offered to Hollandsworth was that of just an extra townsperson, however, things changed when one actor was not present.
“I’m standing over there with this horse and the tie-off thing, maybe thirty yards from him (director) and he kind of looks over at me and he just pointed at me,” Hollandsworth said, telling about the director noticing him.
Hollandsworth went on to comically explain how the director’s assistant kept running the 30 yard stretch between them to relay messages.
“He looked at me and said ‘I have one more question. Can you ride a horse?’ and I hadn’t been on a horse in maybe 15 years but I looked at him and said, ‘Yes I can ride a horse.’”
Just like that Hollandsworth went from a lowly extra to having an actual speaking part. It was a classic case of right place, right time.
The County Commissioner had a ton of fun not only working on the film but also reliving the story.
Whitney Vickers, another local who made it in the movie, provided the horses of the film. Jerry Bestpitch, actor and head wrangler at Caravan West Productions, recommended Vickers to Feifer.
Although Vickers was just an extra, her dad, Gary Vickers, had a pretty large part in the film playing a henchman alongside Adkins.
Vickers ended by stating, “I had a lot of fun. It was great to get to work alongside the production and it was great to donate the horses for use. It was just a lot of fun and I learned a lot about how it’s (production) done.”
Keep your eyes peeled for this movie and help support our locals who participated in the film.
It is set to release Feb. 25 in theaters and On Demand.