During a special call work session Tuesday, May 31, the Manchester Board of Mayor and Aldermen voiced (non-binding) support of retired judge Craig Johnson as the city attorney.
Local attorney Eric Burch had has also applied for the position.
The board is not allowed to take action on any items, yet Mayor Marilyn Howard surveyed each alderman on their choice. The majority voiced favor for Johnson. Alderman Chris Elam was absent.
Howard voiced the names at the work session, noting that the Johnson requested $225 per hour, While Burch asked $140 per hour.
The current city attorney Gerald Ewell, who secured the Republican nomination for General Sessions Judge Part II and will run unopposed in the Aug. 4 election, currently makes $125 per hour, which was set 15 years ago.
“The question about dollars is one thing, but it’s also about efficiency,” Alderman Bill Nickels said. “The dollar amount is relative to the person. They’re both competent.”
The board will have to officially vote to appoint Johnson at a future meeting. Ewell advised brining whomever the board chose in for the next BOMA meeting to transition the duties to the new attorney.