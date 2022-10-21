The Exit 105 Committee made up of three Manchester Aldermen and three Coffee County Commissioners met on Oct. 12 to discuss expanding city water and sewer access to the area north of town along Highway 41 around I-24 Exit 105.
The commission was originally formed in 2019, but the committee has lain dormant until recently. Representing the city are Aldermen Ryan French (committee chairman), Bob Bellamy and Vice Mayor Mark Messick. From the county are commissioners Tim Morris, Tim Brown and Jimmy Hollandsworth.
Much of the city’s side of the meeting looked much like a carryover from the proposal offered in 2019, while Morris, Brown and Hollandsworth brought a fresh set of eyes to the proceedings from the county side. Coming off the county side are Commissioner Joey Hobbs and former commissioners Margaret Cunningham and Ashley Kraft.
“We want to put this in the ground and partner with you on it,” French told the commissioners. He called the expansion a win-win.
Commissioner Hollandsworth said that the expansion would serve to keep large farms from being broken up by steering development into a specific zone.
“It will help Coffee County a lot by giving development a place to go to,” he said.
City Engineer Scot St. John brought three options concerning how much area would be served by the expansion. The committee unanimously approved the third option presented that will add service to a proposed 334 parcels covering 3,804 acres. The proposal calls for 43,790 linear foot of forced main and 10,620 linear foot of gravity sewer.
The committee also approved the process of opening the urban growth boundary to include the areas that will have sewer service available to them.
French said that the UGB as a whole needs to be readdressed by the city and the county and bring Tullahoma into conversation too concerning its UGB.
Basically, the UGB is a buffer area around the city that is closely eyed for future expansion. Property in the county must be in the UGB in order to be annexed by request by resolution.
“We are not talking about a mass annexation of property,” French said. “That has never been part of the conversation. What we want to do is a water and sewer project.”
French said that the city would require that property owners in the county request annexation in order to tap onto the sewer. Water on the other hand would be offered to county residents.
Those in those areas that do not want to tie into the sewer would not be required to do so.
Commissioner Tim Morris said that the plan should look 20 years into the future. Pipe and pumps should be big enough to accommodate growth that will be there, not just to serve what’s there now.
French said that the majority of the development in the area will be residential, and to a lesser extent commercial at the 105 Exit. Initial conversations in 2019, saw the 105 project to serve two 50-room hotels and two convenience stores.
The incentive for developers to request annexation is a smaller allowable lot per home. A 5-acre tract would hold one house with a septic system or about four on city sewer, depending on zoning density.
This meeting consisted only of a preliminary look at the cost of the project and how it would be funded. The 2019 estimate was $4.3 million for water and sewer, but with current inflation, that figure is expected to be more than double.
One of the pricier items will be a 1 million gallon water take that would improve upon the one that was built to serve New Union School. The newly refurbished tank could be given to the school for fire protection.
Vice Mayor Messick said that the project is needed for the county.
“There’s ways to do it (fund the project). We all agree we need to do it. We just don’t know exactly what want to do,” he said.
Morris spoke strongly agents any special assessment, saying an additional fee would be punishing someone that should have water.
“The sewer is another option, but to get them better water, it’s almost like they’re being punished,” he said.
“It’s gotta be done. For Coffee County to grow that’s going to be a gem. It’s an open invitation for people to get off the interstate and travel on into Manchester,” Morris said.
Mesick said that the project is not going to force anyone to develop their property, adding he felt that it would increase property values.
The committee adjourned directing St. John to get cost estimates and put together a proposal for the committee. The next Exit 105 Committee meeting will be Nov. 16 at 5:30 p.m.
Pre-pandemic talks included the city asking the county to use its rural infrastructure fund and a grant to help fund the project.
According to the city Water and Sewer Department, “Sewer taps outside The City Of Manchester for industrial and commercial, such as those at the Joint Industrial Park and Coffee County Interstate Industrial Park, are done by an agreement between The City Of Manchester and Coffee County,” said
Assistant Director Dana Douglas.
“Residential taps outside the city are done on a case by case basis,” he said.
Amending UGB
A city or county can propose amendments to the plan by filing notice with the county mayor and the mayor of both cities, Tullahoma and Manchester.
Upon receipt of the notice, the county mayor must take action to reconvene or reestablish the coordinating committee within 60 days of the receipt of the notice. The coordinating committee is then re-established and uses the original process to amend the growth plan.
The burden of proving the reasonableness or necessity of the amendment is upon the party proposing the change.
The membership of the coordinating committee includes the county mayor, the mayors of the two cities, one member appointed by the governing board of the largest municipally owned utility, one member appointed by the governing board of the largest non-municipally owned utility, one member appointed by the board of directors of the county’s soil conservation district, one member appointed by the board of the local education agency having the largest student enrollment, one member appointed by the largest chamber of commerce and two members appointed by the county mayor to represent environmental, construction, and homeowner interests.