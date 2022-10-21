Joint committee.jpg

The North Coffee Water Tower provides water and fire protection to a small area near Exit 105. If approved, a proposed Exit 105 Water and Sewer expansion project will involve a new 1 million gallon tower and add over 43,000 linear foot of water main to the system.

-Photo provided by Bobbi Gilley

The Exit 105 Committee made up of three Manchester Aldermen and three Coffee County Commissioners met on Oct. 12 to discuss expanding city water and sewer access to the area north of town along Highway 41 around I-24 Exit 105.

The commission was originally formed in 2019, but the committee has lain dormant until recently. Representing the city are Aldermen Ryan French (committee chairman), Bob Bellamy and Vice Mayor Mark Messick. From the county are commissioners Tim Morris, Tim Brown and Jimmy Hollandsworth.

