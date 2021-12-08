Judge Gerald Leighton Ewell, Sr., age 92 of Manchester, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, at Harton Vanderbilt Hospital in Tullahoma.
Ewell is a graduate of Castle Heights Military Academy in Lebanon, Tenn. and Vanderbilt University where he received Bachelor of Arts and Doctor of Jurisprudence degrees. He was president of his law fraternity, President of Vanderbilt Law School student body and Chief Justice of the Vanderbilt Moot Court, according to Ewell’s obituary.
Ewell served in the United States Navy, practiced law and was an Assistant District Attorney for 15 years. In 1972, he was elected Circuit Judge for Coffee County and served continuously in this position for 26 years and intermittently thereafter at the call of the Chief Justice of the Tennessee Supreme Court. During this time, at the request of the Chief Justice of the Tennessee Supreme Court, he served at times on the Tennessee Court of Criminal Appeals.
Judge Ewell was a member of many civic organizations, served on various municipal boards and commissions and was a member of the Manchester Board of Education for seven years, serving three years as chairman. He was also a member of the Board of Directors of First National Bank of Manchester for more than 30 years.
Ewell will receive services with military honors on Saturday, Dec.11 at 2:00 p.m. at Manchester Cemetery with graveside service to immediately follow. Manchester Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.