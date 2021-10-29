The offices at the Coffee County Justice Center hosted its  annual Halloween visit by the College Street Elementary School kindergarten class on Friday. 

This was the return to the activity following a break last year due to COVID-19.   

John has been with the Manchester Times since May 2011. John has won Tennessee Press Association awards for Best News Photo and placed in numerous other categories. John is a 1994 graduate of Tullahoma High School, a graduate of Motlow State Community College and earned a Bachelor of Arts in English from Middle Tennessee State University. He lives in Tullahoma, enjoys painting, dancing and exploring the outdoors.

