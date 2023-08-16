Kick off your Sunday shoes.jpg

Auditions for “Footloose, the Musical” are scheduled for Aug. 17, 18 and 20 at the Manchester Arts Center, 128 E. Main St. More than 20 roles are available to actors ages 14 years old and older.

 John Coffelt photo

‘Footloose’ auditions open this month

John has been with the Manchester Times since May 2011. John has won Tennessee Press Association awards for Best News Photo and placed in numerous other categories. John is a 1994 graduate of Tullahoma High School, a graduate of Motlow State Community College and earned a Bachelor of Arts in English from Middle Tennessee State University. He lives in Tullahoma, enjoys painting, dancing and exploring the outdoors.

