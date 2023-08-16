‘Footloose’ auditions open this month
Auditions for “Footloose” the musical, based on the 1984 movie of the same name, are scheduled for Aug. 17, 18 and 20 at the Manchester Arts Center, 128 E. Main St.
Director JD Dill, an award-winning veteran actor in his own right, said he is eager to get the word out about the auditions.
“We all know the movie,” Dill said. “It’s a high school-aged cast. There’re eight adult roles, but I can go anywhere from 14-27 to 30 years old, depending on how young you look.”
Dill said that the play includes roles for everyone.
“It’s a story about redemption between Rev. Moore and Ren, and them coming to terms with things that are … a certain way, but we have to get past them,” he said.
To those who loved the 80s classic but are hesitant to audition, Dill said, “Come on out. Don’t be afraid it’s a simple audition.”
The stage is a place to find out what you can do, Dill said.
“Because of the size of the cast this is a great way for those with no experience to get some experience. They can be in the ensemble,” Dill said. “Not everyone has to dance (or) sing solos. There’re a lot of group numbers, a lot of townspeople, church people stuff. We are looking for anybody and everybody, as long as you’re 14 and up.”
“Theater is about mentoring kids and adults,” Dill added. “It’s not just about the young folks. (It gets) people out of their comfort zones and for younger folks, it gives them a chance to get out of their shell and speak in front of people, to be themselves and see what talents they do possess. To find themselves.”
Audition will include about a minute-and-a-half of a song, a script read, and a short dance sequence taught by Choreographer Becky Charlton.
A time to dance
There certainly will be dancing in this production but Charlton said those auditioning not to be intimidated by a lack of dance experience. She said there are spots for all levels of dance and all styles, ranging from line dancing to couples work.
Charlton said she is thrilled to be part of the production.
“I was there when the movie came out and danced to “Footloose” back in the day,” she said.
It feels full circle. I danced it for a dance team I was on, and I am definitely borrowing some dance moves from the movie and my past.”
“There is room for all levels of dance,” she said. “I am going to have a core group of dancers who will do things a little more choreographed, but I’m also going to have featured dancers with a higher level of expertise… to feature.”
“There is plenty of room for those who may not have any dance training at all, but they like to boogie and have a good time,” Charlton said.
For the audition, Charlton said she really wants to see how people move and if they can have a good time.
“Don’t let lack of dance classes hold you back,” she said.
Hope Petty will serve as assistant director of the production, while Erica Peterson will be musical director and Alex Baldwin will be the assistant musical director.
Auditions will be 6:30 p.m. Aug. 17 and 18 as well as 2 p.m. Aug. 20. Callbacks if needed will be Monday, Aug. 21, and casting is anticipated to be complete shortly after.
Performances are scheduled for Nov. 10-12 and Nov. 17-19 at the Manchester Arts Center.
Those wanting to audition are asked to wear attire and shoes appropriate for a short dance audition.