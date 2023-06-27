Lady Freight’s Emporium owners Kayla and Cliff Allen are joined by The Manchester Area Chamber of Commerce and community members for a ribbon cutting ceremony Wednesday, June 21 at the boutique located at 11 S. Spring St., Manchester.
Lady Freight’s Emporium celebrated its grand opening with an official ribbon cutting ceremony Wednesday, June 21 at the boutique located at 114 S. Spring St.
“Any new business of course is special, but I feel like I have an extra special place in my heart for new businesses on the square because a thriving community needs that gathering space,” Manchester Area Chamber of Commerce Director Katy Riddle said during the event.
“This is so eclectic and interesting and cool and I am so excited to be here,” she added.
Owners Kayla and Cliff Allen officially opened up the business last April, after getting started with crafting and candle making during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We were very rooted in different events and stuff over on the west coast when we were in California, so we could definitely sell these things there when things start coming back to normal,” Cliff Allen said “But then we made a website and we were selling the stuff pretty quickly.”
A native of Tennessee, Allen decided to relocate with his family back to Manchester, where his grandfather served as editor of The Manchester Times during his youth.
“Being with him I got to know a lot of people because he was really rooted in his community and it just felt right for me to bring my family back here,” he said.
While the couple had always wanted to open a brick-and-mortar store, Allen said he did not think there would be a lot of opportunity to do that on the Manchester Square.
“Everything seemed to stay in their spots and walked into the Chamber one day and talked with them and one thing led to another and we found out that this spot was going to come open and we decided to open this up,” Allen said.
Featuring an Old Hollywood atmosphere that harkens back to the 1940s, Lady Freight’s Emporium offers up a selection of handmade items.
“About 90% of everything that is in here that we sell is a local item and we pride ourselves in that,” Allen said.
In addition to running their store, the couple also hosts community events in Manchester. Their first being a St. Patrick’s Day event last year which was followed by a “Halfway to Halloween” festival featuring Butch Patrick, AKA Eddie Munster from the 1960s TV show The Munsters.
“Our next one is going to be a benefit for The Manchester Performing Arts Center,” Allen said. “It is going to be Aug. 19 and it is a Back to the 1980s bash.”
