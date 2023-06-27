Lady Frights ribbon cutting.jpg

Lady Freight’s Emporium owners Kayla and Cliff Allen are joined by The Manchester Area Chamber of Commerce and community members for a ribbon cutting ceremony Wednesday, June 21 at the boutique located at 11 S. Spring St., Manchester.

 Staff photo by Nathan Havenner

Lady Freight’s Emporium celebrated its grand opening with an official ribbon cutting ceremony Wednesday, June 21 at the boutique located at 114 S. Spring St.

“Any new business of course is special, but I feel like I have an extra special place in my heart for new businesses on the square because a thriving community needs that gathering space,” Manchester Area Chamber of Commerce Director Katy Riddle said during the event.

