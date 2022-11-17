Coffee County Golfer Maggie Crouch signed with Freed-Hardman to continue her golfing journey when attending university.
Crouch tells about the beginning of her golf journey, “I started my 8th grade year. I was with one of my friends and Old Stone Fort was offering some free lessons and we just decided to go one day and I picked up the club and they were like you're pretty good so I stuck with it.”
Since then Crouch has received Coffee County Junior Golf’s President’s Choice Award and Junior Golfer of the year. This past season Crouch placed fourth in her district through CCCHS.
“I love the atmosphere around golf,” continued Crouch, “It's just a place where you can escape; and if you really enjoy like I do, it is just something that you love and you just love doing it.”
Crouch reminisced on her time on the Coffee County team saying, “I really love the people at Coffee County because they're just so nice– especially the coaches. They’re great and I’m going to miss them a lot.”
“At Coffee County, I've learned to not let my head get away because that’s been a major problem. I've really gotten a lot better with it, I'd say.”
As Crouch leaves Coffee County at the end of this year, she will continue to play golf for her dream school. She tells about it, “Free-Hardman is my dream school. I love the program there, and it's a Christian school so it makes it great and their golf program is so good. I just love it.”
“When I went for a visit I was like there's no other option at this point. I’ll major in psychology right now and probably going to minor in behavioral science and do something in the therapy field,” Crouch finished.
The future looks bright for Crouch as she continues to finish out the year at Coffee County, go to her dream school, and keep on golfing.
