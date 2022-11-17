4 SPORTS Maggie Crouch 2.JPG

“At the signing today, I'm excited to be around all these people that help me because I wouldn't be here without anyone that’s here.” - Maggie Crouch

Coffee County Golfer Maggie Crouch signed with Freed-Hardman to continue her golfing journey when attending university. 

Crouch tells about the beginning of her golf journey, “I started my 8th grade year. I was with one of my friends and Old Stone Fort was offering some free lessons and we just decided to go one day and I picked up the club and they were like you're pretty good so I stuck with it.” 

