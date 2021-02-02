Lady Raiders #3 statewide

The latest Associated Press Poll of Tennessee high school basketball, released Feb. 2, lists the Coffee County Lady Raiders at #3 in statewide rankings following their win Monday night at Warren County. In that game, Senior Bella Vinson came within nine points of achieving a total of 2,000 points for her career at CCCHS.
Coffee County was scheduled to play at home against South Pittsburg on Tuesday, Feb. 2, but that contest may be in danger of cancellation. The next opportunity may be a home game against opponents Shelbyville on Friday night, Jan. 5.
Allison Alsup, a member of the 1993 State Champion Lady Raider squad, was hoping Vinson could achieve the 2,000 milestone in front of hometown fans.
“I’m hoping now that they’ve lifted the restrictions that she’ll have a crowd for that,” said Alsup in an exclusive Manchester Times interview. “I feel sure Coach Cope will make sure she gets it at home. It’s her senior year, and she’s missing out on that crowd that she deserves to have.”