Keith Ponder has been named Vice President of Lakeway Publishers, Inc., of Middle Tennessee.
The long-time publishing veteran takes the helm of the division after leading the Daily Herald in Columbia for five years. Prior to that time he had worked in Iowa, Kentucky, Texas and Arkansas.
“I’m thrilled to be given the opportunity to work for Lakeway,” Ponder said during his introduction as vice president. “I’ve known the Fishman family through the Tennessee Press Association and have always admired them.”
In his role he will lead the papers in his division including the Tullahoma News, Manchester Times, Grundy County Herald, The Herald Chronicle, The Moore County News and Elk Valley Times.
“I’m looking forward to working with the communities we serve,” Ponder said, noting he wants to in-sure that the publications put out products that readers will enjoy and look forward to reading.
“I plan to support Publisher Wes Grooms to help make The Manchester Times a top-notch newspaper that will make the community proud,” Ponder said, noting he will have an open-door and is always ready for input from the public on how to make the Lakeway products even better.
Ponder is replacing Brian Blackley who is leaving Lakeway to pursue an opportunity with the Tennessee Department of Education.