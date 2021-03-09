Phone records lead to murder charge

Joseph Andrew Johnson Jr., 36 of Beechgrove TN. Joseph Andrew Johnson Jr. has been initially charged with First Degree Murder.

According to Sheriff Chad Partin, "On March 9, 2021 Coffee County Sheriff’s Department received a call at 50 Shiloh Drive Beechgrove TN of a subject bleeding. When deputies arrived they found the subject, a Hispanic male, was deceased."

Initial investigation found that an altercation took place at the residence between the deceased and Johnson, Partin said.

The investigation is still ongoing. The name of the deceased is not being released due to informing of family.

John has been with the Manchester Times since May 2011. He covers Lifestyles in addition to handling education reporting and general news assignments.John has won Tennessee Press Association awards for Best News Photo and placed in numerous other categories. John is a 1994 graduate of Tullahoma High School, a graduate of Motlow State Community College and earned a Bachelor of Arts in English from Middle Tennessee State University. He lives in Tullahoma, and enjoys the outdoors with his wife, Mitsy, and his 17-month-old, Sean.

