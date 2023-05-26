Large lot of county firearms to go as trade in

While 219 Coffee County Sheriff Department seized firearms have been declared in essence surplus, they will not be available to the public for purchase in the coming months due to a plan to trade them in for a cost savings.

The firearms range from handguns in calibers from .22 and a Colt .45 to some rifles and two shotguns and even an Airsoft airgun.

