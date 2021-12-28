The Coffee County Law Enforcement Committee heard an update concerning the purchase of new digital radios for first responders using federal American Recovery Act money during its December meeting.
“We’ve fought a big battle, and we won a really good project,” said Sheriff Chad Partin at the meeting. “I feel this ARP project is going to be one of the best things that is going to happen to the county in 30 years for all the first responders.”
In addition to the promise of better reception inside the county, the new radios will offer compatibility among partnering agencies across the whole state.
“To give you an example,” Partin told the board, “we tracked a load of dope. I sent our narcotics boys – they had a good track on the vehicle. They went out to the Tennessee River. The surveillance team was able to track and talk to us (from there). We knew every time they swapped lanes.”
Partin said that by the time the drug runners entered the county a team was able to swoop in and stop the vehicle and make the arrests because of good communications.
“You could do that with cell phones, but (the issue) with cell phones is you have to hang up and dial. With two-way communications, everyone on the detail knows what is needed. It’s instantaneous. You’re not having to hang up and dial so-and-so,” Partin told the board.
Partin noted that some of the frequencies will be encrypted for secure communications, while the main channel will be open.
He said that getting ahead of the game on the radios has saved the county a significant amount of money.
“If we hadn’t got the purchase order in, it would have cost us $200,000 more. The manufacturer was kind enough to stand by their pricing that ended July 1, but they gave us enough time to make a relatively good decision.”
Partin said that federal-level approval for ARP money would be similar to the way post-911 Homeland Security money spending approval was handled. Partin described the process as more of an audit process that looks for key wording in the grand description rather than a yes or no approval.
“The State of Tennessee is doing the same thing as far as communications,” Partin said.
The radios are being purchased through a sole proprietorship partnership with the state and Motorola. Partin said that none of the local dealers are involved in the sale except for just a passing through of product because it is such “a massive purchase.”
“I believe in buying local, shopping local and dealing local, but there are some times when there are these larger purchases when local (can’t get the items needed). We try to do everything we can to support local folks,” Partin said.
“This all about interlinking municipalities, counties and the state. And once that is all linked together the states can interlink,” Partin said.
Partin told the board that the current county radios cut out on the other side of Monteagle. During pursuits and tactical operations, the department
A rough guess of 20-24 weeks was given as an estimate for when the new radios would begin to arrive.