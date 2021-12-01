Jimmy Dale Conn, age 69 of Tullahoma, passed away last week.
“What a terrific man. Always humble and helpful. His passing leaves a major void in our community,” former State Representative Judd Matheny said.
According to District Attorney Craig Northcott’s statement on social media, “(Conn) served as the investigator for Public Defender's Office in this County since that Office's formation. However, as anyone who worked with him or he helped will tell you, his title doesn't come close to describing what he did. He was a friend to all and advocate for those that he helped to represent. With his background in law enforcement as a State Trooper, he could relate with the prosecution. Thus, his input was valued by both sides of the case. This resulted in Public Defenders being able to zealously advocate for their clients and efficiently moving a case towards a just result. His death will leave a hole that will never be fully filled.”
Jimmy Dale Conn was born on Nov. 29, 1951, in Tullahoma, to the late Freddie Lee Conn and Mary Agnes Clark. He graduated Tullahoma High School in 1970.
As per Mr. Conn’s request, cremation was chosen and there are no services scheduled at this time.