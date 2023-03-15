North Coffee Elementary.jpg

Legacy Health and Rehab donated $5,000 to extend the North Coffee Elementary School sidewalk at the car rider entrance. Principal Adam Clark said that "North Coffee has an extremely supportive community. Dallas Massey with Legacy Health and Rehab reached out to us about supporting our efforts to install a new sidewalk at our car-rider entrance. His donation of $5,000 will take a huge financial burden off of our school budget and will allow us to move forward with our project. We greatly appreciate Legacy Health and Rehab's support of North Coffee." Assistant Principal Bobbi Gilley added, "(w)e are very blessed at North Coffee and thankful for Mr. Massey.  He is an Alumni Charger, and it's great to see one of our own giving back to our school." 

-Photo provided

Tags

More Stories

All city employees to receive bi-weekly pay

All city employees to receive bi-weekly pay

After a brief fight on how the plan will be implemented, the Board of Mayor and Alderman passed the first reading of a resolution that will end the weekly pay cycles for two remaining departments in the city starting July 1.

Young Farmers and Ranchers to host Agribee

Young Farmers and Ranchers to host Agribee

The Coffee County Farm Bureau Young Farmers and Ranchers will host its Agribee contest April 16 at the Coffee County Central High School theater. The event is open to fourth and fifth grade students attending Coffee County, Manchester City and Tullahoma City Schools.

Young Farmers and Ranchers to host Agribee

The Coffee County Farm Bureau Young Farmers and Ranchers will host its Agribee contest April 16 at the Coffee County Central High School theater. The event is open to fourth and fifth grade students attending Coffee County, Manchester City and Tullahoma City Schools.

Legacy Health donates to North Coffee Elementary

Legacy Health donates to North Coffee Elementary

Legacy Health and Rehab donated $5,000 to extend the North Coffee Elementary School sidewalk at the car rider entrance. Principal Adam Clark said that "North Coffee has an extremely supportive community. Dallas Massey with Legacy Health and Rehab reached out to us about supporting our effort…

Local author Bailey to speak at Manchester library

Local author Bailey to speak at Manchester library

Local author Dr. Lona Bailey will be speaking about her latest book titled “The Voice of Villainy: The Betty Lou Gerson story” during an Author Talk at the Coffee County Manchester Public Library from 2-4 p.m., Saturday, March 18.

Water Dept. employee recognized

Water Dept. employee recognized

Office Manager/ Warehouse Manager Darryl Wray was recognized by the city for 20 years of service. Presenting a memento of appreciation is Mayor Marilyn Howard at the March 9 Water and Sewer Commission meeting.

Recommended for you