Lemonade day photo 01.jpg

Manchester Mayor Marilyn Howard reads a proclamation for Lemonade Day during the Manchester Area Chamber of Commerce luncheon earlier this month.

 NATHAN HAVENNER

Program designed to teach entrepreneurship to youth

The Lemonade Day youth entrepreneurship program will return to Manchester for the second-year in a row Thursday, May 18 from 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Alderman proposes department head evaluations

Manchester Alderman Julie Anderson has proposed the city begin implementing annual evaluations as a way to ensure the city’s department heads are aware of the expectations that come with their roles.

Manchester celebrates National Day of Prayer

A group of about 100 people gathered in front of the historic Coffee County Courthouse on the Manchester town square for the community’s annual observance of the National Day of Prayer, Thursday, May 4.

Historical society to meet May 13

The Coffee County Historical Society will host its monthly membership meeting at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 13 at the historic Coffee County Courthouse, 101 W. Fort St, Manchester. Keith Wimberly, Old Stone Fort Archaeological Park manager, will be the featured speaker for the event.

City approves three new patrol cars; four more next year

Manchester Police Department is set to see seven new vehicles join its fleet by the end of 2023-24 budget year. The Board of Mayor and Alderman approved a resolution at the May 2 meeting to purchase three new V-6 Dodge Durango patrol cars for $39,995.22 each. Four additional cars, up to $200…

Hitting the Road: Falls Mill & Museum

The sound of a waterfall and the turning of the large overshot waterwheel are some of the first sounds visitors will here when they visit the historic Falls Mill & Museum located alongside Factory Creek in Belvidere, Tennessee.

