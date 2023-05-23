In just its second year, 485 elementary school students throughout Coffee County raised $24,268.33 during the annual Lemonade Day in Manchester, roughly triple the number of the inaugural event last year.

The 2023 installment of Lemonade Day was open to students from throughout Coffee County, who hosted 27 student entrepreneur run lemonade stands throughout town during the event Thursday, May 18.

More Stories

Wawa coming to Manchester

Wawa coming to Manchester

After sitting vacant for months, the site of the former Aerospace Museum at 24 Campground Road in the Manchester might soon be the home of one of the first Wawa Convenience Stores in Middle Tennessee.

Community participates in Purple Olympics

Community participates in Purple Olympics

The South Central chapter of Alzheimer’s Tennessee welcomed friends, family, elected officials and community members to the fifth annual Purple Olympics to make Alzheimer’s a memory.

City budget fails

City budget fails

A divided Board of Mayor and Aldermen failed to pass the first reading to approve the 2023-24 budget at the May 10 special call meeting due to a split over Manchester Coffee County Conference Center funding.

