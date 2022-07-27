Coffee County Manchester Public Library will be closed beginning Saturday, Aug. 27 to make renovations, including replacing the carpet and painting.
The project is expected to take six to eight weeks.
No checked out material will be due while the facility is closed, and no fines will be incurred during this period.
No material will be accepted in the dropbox.
Storytime for preschool and toddler-aged children will continue on Wednesdays at 10 a.m. at the Community Room of the Coffee County Administrative plaza, 1329 McArthur St.
The Coffee County Budget and Finance Committee voted during its March 1 meeting to approve spending up to $50,000 for new carpeting and paint for the Coffee County Public Library.
According to estimates presented by Vaughn, the new carpet if installed by Mills Flooring will cost $34,117. However, the bigger cost, which will be funded entirely by the Library Board of Trustees through committed funds, will be the removal and storage of the collection while the work is done. Flood Brothers of Manchester has projected a cost of $59,450.
Vaughn called the carpet’s current condition a safety hazard, where the fabric is pulling up from the floor into ripples that could present a trip hazard.
“This is something that needs to be done. That carpet is like 40 years old,” Vaughn said at the time.
The estimated reopen date for the library will be Monday, Oct. 24.
