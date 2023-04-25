2022 Summer Reading Program - 2

The Manchester Coffee County Public Library is gearing up to launch its annual Summer Reading Program at 3 p.m. May 31.

Open to children of all ages, the Summer Reading Program invites children of all ages to set their own reading goal for the summer, while enjoying a variety of fun events scheduled at the library located at 1005 Hillsboro Blvd. in Manchester.

