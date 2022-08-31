Coffee County Manchester Public Library is seeking volunteers and donations to rebuild the Storybook Trail at Fred Deadman Park after it was vandalized just months after its installation last March.
Pauline Vaughn, library director, said the Storybook Trail was opened last March after the library received a $1,700 grant from the Governors Early Literacy Foundation to build it.
“It is just a way for parents and children to have a different way to share story time,” Vaughn said. “They walk along and each station has a page or two of the story.”
The trail is located adjacent to the tree-lined Little Duck River in Manchester’s Fred Deadman Park, a location that Vaughn said she thought would be ideal for the Storybook Trail.
“It is a really nice area, we just have had vandalism and we need some help,” she said.
Daphanie Gragg, library youth services, said the trail was actually vandalized before the library even put story pages in them at the end of March.
“They have broken the plexiglass out of them, they have pulled the bottoms out of them that hold the pages in and most recently when we had the police report done, they literally took the entire box off the post and took it with them,” Gragg said.
The library is currently seeking both volunteers and donations to rebuild the Storybook Trail, which is one of 35 trails throughout Tennessee that are a part of the Governors Early Literacy Foundation.
“We are really asking for volunteers, maybe a Boy Scout or a Girl Scout troop or some high school students who might need a project in shop or something,” Vaughn said.
Vaughn said the library needs to come up with a new design that is more vandalism proof, and replace all the storybook cases so they are the same. The original wood posts have not been damaged, but could use a new coat of stain.
However, before work can begin on the project, about $2,000 will need to be raised to cover the expenses.
“For the designs that I have been looking at plus what we have already spent on it, I would say probably a ball park of $2,000 to get the right materials,” Gragg said. “That might leave us a little extra for staining, but that would at least get us at the right ballpark.”
Gragg said to date the library has received some small donations from patrons, but nothing substantial.
Vaughn said Manchester Police investigated the incident when a police report was made last June.
“They investigated and did determine that it was vandalism, that it wasn’t accidental by one of the park maintenance people or anything like that,” she said. “They said they would up patrols, but they can’t be there 24/7.”
Manchester Police Chief Investigator Brandon Tomberlin said vandalism can be a common occurrence in the community.
“We don’t have a lot of vandalism on the ball fields or on the Greenway that I am made aware of,” he said. “Most of it is to vehicles being broken into and thefts inside the Recreation Center locker room.”
Tomberlin said a lot of the instances of vandalism seem to be done by juveniles.
“We do know a lot of it is juvenile crime, some of it is organized crime,” he said. “We had a group from out of town come in and smash the windows of some cars down there, steal credit cards and wallets.”
Tomberlin said he does not feel that the Recreation Center or Fred Deadman Park are targeted for vandalism any more than any other location in Manchester.
Vaughn said it has been upsetting to see a project she worked on over a period of 18 months vandalized in such a short amount of time.
“It was a long process and for it just to be abused in two months is very disheartening because I just really had that vision of a wonderful little trail for the parents and kids,” she said.