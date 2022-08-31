Library Vandalism photo.jpg

Coffee County Manchester Public Library is seeking volunteers and donations to rebuild the Storybook Trail at Fred Deadman Park in Manchester after it was damaged by vandals earlier this summer.

 Nathan Havenner

Coffee County Manchester Public Library is seeking volunteers and donations to rebuild the Storybook Trail at Fred Deadman Park after it was vandalized just months after its installation last March.

Pauline Vaughn, library director, said the Storybook Trail was opened last March after the library received a $1,700 grant from the Governors Early Literacy Foundation to build it.